Indoor adventure park gives kids time away from screens

Get the kids off the screens and do something active is the idea behind the indoor adventure park, Urban Air Adventure Park.

The Madison location is next door to West Towne Mall in the old Toys R' Us building. The adventure park offers a rope course, trampolines, bumper cars, a soft play area for younger kids and laser tag.

There will also be a designated sensory time for kids who are sensitive to the bright lights and loud music.

"We want every kid to feel comfortable in the space," The owner Brad Mastenbrook said.

There are 109 indoor adventure parks across the country and internationally. Kids do have to sign a waiver to participate in the park and the pricing is based on different attractions at the park kids want to do.

