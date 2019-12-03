Infant sold for $2,000 in Kentucky

Three people are facing a felony charge for buying and selling a child in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Officials at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School told the police about a woman giving a child away.

Bowling Green police went to West 10th Avenue to talk to Maria Domingo Perez, the mother of the child.

Domingo Perez eventually told officers she gave the child away to Pascual Jose Manuel and Catarina Felipe Jose.

Detectives talked to Manuel and Felipe Jose, who said they gave $2,000 for the child.

Police say the infant and Domingo Perez's other four children are now with social services.

All three are charged with selling/purchasing a child for adoption, a class D felony.