Injuries are reported after a crash on Highway 51 and Roby Road in Stoughton.

Dispatch says the call came in at 1:37 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the crash involved a car and a truck with an attached trailer.

Crews are still on the scene. No word on how many people were hurt, or the severity of the injuries.

Stoughton Fire and EMS are responding. Dane County Sheriffs are also on scene.