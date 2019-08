One person is injured after a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 14 just west of Mazomanie on Wednesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old was injured in the two-car crash at Mahocker Road off Highway 14 at 1:43 p.m., according to Dane County Dispatch.

Emergency crews and three ambulances from Black Earth and Cross Plains have been requested by officials at the scene. There is no traffic blockage reported at this time, according to Dane County Dispatch.