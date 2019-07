Madison Police say one person is dead after a significant crash on John Nolen Dr.

The area is expected to be closed between E. Lakeside and Broom for hours as authorities investigate.

The department says a motorcycle and an SUV crashed around 1:46 a.m., killing one person.

Police do not know if alcohol was a factor and are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.