The Portage Police Department says two inmate have escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution Thursday morning, and are still on the run.

Police said the two men are 37-year-old James Newman and 46-year-old Thomas Deering. We do not know why the two men were in prison.

Officers are encouraging people in the area to stay home and lock their doors. You should call 911 if you see anyone suspicious.

This is a developing story, NBC15 is working to find out more.