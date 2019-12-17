Inmate escapes from Oshkosh correctional facility, on the run in trailblazer

Oshkosh police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a correctional center on Tuesday.

Police say Ryan K. Jurgens escaped from the Drug Abuse Correctional Center on Sherman Road in Oshkosh around 10:30 a.m.

Jurgens was last seen driving a maroon trailblazer with the license plate: AGY-5702, pictured above.

The inmate is described as about 6’2”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Jurgens was last seen wearing green pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Jurgens was arrested for a drug related offense, violating court orders and retail theft.

If you know where Jurgens might be, you are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477

