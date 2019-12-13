Inmate who escaped Town of Madison work release captured

The inmate who walked away from a Town of Madison work-release facility late last month and had been on the run ever since is back in jail, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said Rondino Fleming was taken into custody earlier in the day and the 27-year-old Madison man is being held in the Dane Co. Jail.

On Nov. 23, Fleming left of A-Wing of the Ferris Center, 2120 Rimrock Rd., which the Sheriff's Office described as an "aging, minimum security... facility," and had been considered AWOL ever since.

At the time, he was serving a 25-week sentence for battery, the Sheriff's Office said. Following his disappearance, Fleming will also be booked on a single count of felony escape.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office put a secondary call for information leading to his arrest and noting he may be in Madison. Authorities did not indicate where Fleming was captured.