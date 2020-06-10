Inmates arrested for deaths of Appleton, Kaukauna children attempt to escape custody, threaten Corrections Officer

Authorities say a corrections officer and two inmates are unharmed after the inmates attempted to escape the Outagamie County Jail late Sunday night.

According to the County Sheriff's Office, around 10:30 p.m., an inmate hid outside of his cell in a cell block common area, and then threatened a corrections officer who entered the block with an improvised weapon.

Authorities say the inmate then attempted to have her release the other inmate from his cell.

The Sheriff's Office says the officer was able to be resolved quickly due to the officer's quick thinking, and the inmates were secured back in their cells without an issue.

Jail officials say the inmates weren't able to leave their immediate cell block area, and there were several other layers of security that would've prevented their escape.

The inmates involved in the incident were identified by the Sheriff's Office as Demetrius Williams and Matthew Beyer.

Authorities say charges of Attempted Escape and Kidnapping/Taking a hostage without hard are being referred to the District Attorney's Office.

WBAY has learned Williams did most of the action, while Beyer was secured the whole time.

Williams was arrested for the homicide of Zyana Corbin, 3, of Appleton, earlier this year, and was later charged with one count of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, with one of those counts having an added domestic abuse modifier.

Matthew Beyer was arrested earlier this month in connection with the death of his two children in Kaukauna earlier this year.

William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3, were found dead in a Kaukauna home on February 17th, and had what police describe as "intentionally inflicted injuries."

