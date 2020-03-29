Madison yoga studio permanently closes downtown location

The Downtown Inner Fire Yoga studio in Madison will now be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The studio was located in the Lucky Building at 777 University Ave.

Inner Fire Yoga put out a statement on Saturday.

"Dear Inner Fire Yogis and friends,

It is with great sadness that we are announcing the permanent closure of the Downtown Inner Fire Yoga studio in the Lucky Building. We will miss the amazing yoga students who practiced yoga with us over the past seven years. We loved providing you with a necessary and unique place to remain healthy in mind, body, and spirit. With the difficult situation presented by the Coronavirus and the indefinite closure of the UW campus, we could see no other path forward. We are working hard to keep our other two locations in business."

Those with classes left on their account for the Downtown studio location, are welcomed to use those for live-stream classes on the virtual platform, or if they return to Madison at one of the other two locations.

