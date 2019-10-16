Input sessions announced for MMSD superintendent search

The Madison School Board will be hosting two community input sessions for its search for the district's next superintendent.

The sessions will be on Oct. 29 at Memorial High School and Oct. 30 at La Follette High School. Both sessions begin at 7 p.m.

“Selecting a new superintendent is the most important task we have as a board, and we are starting the process by asking our community for input,” said Board President Gloria Reyes. “Input and ideas from our staff, students, families and community partners will help us shape the profile of what we are looking for in our next superintendent.”

The input will be used to create a profile of what the community is looking for in its next MMSD leader. The information will guide the board's search process.

If people are unable to attend, , members of the community are also invited to complete a survey online at www.mmsd.org/superintendentsearch.

The MMSD Board of Education is hoping to screen candidates starting in December and make a selection in February.