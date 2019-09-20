Inside look at the new Hamel Music Center at UW-Madison

"I want my students to feel like they're in a space that acknowledges that they are musicians and artists and they deserve to have spaces that sound good to them and are pleasing for their audiences," Susan Cook, Director of the Mead Witter School of Music at UW-Madison, said.

The Hamel Music Center achieves just that with brand new recital hall, rehearsal hall and concert hall. From the studs to the building materials and the construction company it was all done with help from Wisconsin based companies.

The halls themselves were specifically designed to elevate the music experience for performers and audience members.

"The acoustics were designed from the start as really the heart and the core of the project. To make the hall or halls that have excellent acoustics and not only excellent acoustics but acoustics that can be adjusted depending on the performance needs," Brian Heller, Facilities manager of the Hamel Music Center at UW-Madison, said.

Two and a half years of construction the center is almost ready to let the public see the new space. The first performances are in October click here for more details.