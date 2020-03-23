Insurers ordered to waive extra cost for delivery service on insurance policies

Wisconsin’s governor and insurance commissioner are ordering insurers in the state to help restaurants who have begun delivery services in the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Tony Evers and Insurance Commissioner Mark Affable issued the order Monday.

Evers said nearly 13,000 restaurants across the state have been ordered to close except for delivery and pickup services.

Insurers now will cover delivery services for restaurants on personal auto insurance policies and must offer coverage for hired drivers on a restaurant’s general liability insurance. Both are at no extra cost to policyholders.

“Restaurants are an integral part of our lives here in Wisconsin. I want to thank Wisconsin insurers for stepping up and making this coverage possible at no cost to restaurants and delivery drivers," Commissioner Afable said. “It's a small change but one that will help to preserve our economy, protect jobs, and maybe give all of us the hope that things will be back to normal again in the weeks and months to come."

Restaurants interested in this coverage should contact their insurance agent or insurance company directly.