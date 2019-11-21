Interim Madison Metro chief named, city continues search for replacement

Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Thursday that Natalie Erdman will serve as interim Metro Transit General Manager.

Erdman replaces Chuck Kamp, who has retired after 38 years working in transit – 13 of those years in Madison, according to a release.

The city says Erdman worked as the PCED Director for five years, before retiring from the position earlier this year. Before that she served as the Director of the City’s Community Development Authority and worked in the private sector, the city says.

The city is still searching for a permanent replacement.

According to Rhodes-Conway in a release:

“Natalie knows the City, knows my priorities, is wonderful leader and has the respect of City employees… I know Metro Transit will be in good hands until we hire a permanent General Manager.”