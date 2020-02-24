International Lego robotics competition cancelled over coronavirus concerns

An international Lego robotics competition in Japan has been canceled over Coronavirus concerns. One of eight teams representing the U.S. is from Beaver Dam.

The team says despite the competition being canceled, it’s still honored to be recognized on an international scale. Mega Minds is the First Lego League team for Beaver Dam Middle School. The team is made up of sixth through eighth graders. Melissa Hemling and Frank Ferree are coaches and had says the team has worked hard since August. The international competition was scheduled to take place is Japan in May but was cancelled Monday by organizers concerned about the spread of coronavirus.

Still, the team is honored that their hard was is being noticed. Ethan Pasewald, a sixth grader on the team said getting invited to Japan is something they never thought they would accomplish. Seventh grader Ben Brown says he enjoys being on the team because everyone works together and he learned a lot from his teammates. Owen Ferree says being on the team gives him great opportunities for a future in engineering and teaches him about problem solving.

Seventh and eighth graders, Owen Nill and Emmett Lerwick says they look forward to meeting other teams to learn new ideas at future competitions.

To get this far, the team put a focus on their robotics skills. They built a robot and programmed it to perform missions. While each team member says being on the team is fun, the group does a lot more than just build Legos. They also worked on a project focusing on solving a problem in the community.

The group found that abandoned buildings in the community was a problem. They found one and created a plan to revamp it. Megan Sutton, eighth grader on the team say she was excited to learn that an investor liked their idea and is helping the team remodel the building turn it into a family entertainment center.

Team coach, Hemling says there’s a possibility the kids will get to compete in a different competition but no arrangements have been made as the news of the cancellation is new.

