International curling teams prepare for Madtown Doubledown this weekend

Teams from across the world are getting ready for a weekend of curling at the Madtown Doubledown, kicking off Saturday and running until Sunday.

NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques met up with gold-medal curling champion and McFarland native Matt Hamilton, who says he's excited to host the event in his hometown for the second time.

“It’s the Madtown Doubledown - we've got some of the best curlers in the world coming to the doubledown - including my sister,” Hamilton says.

“This is actually one of the largest mixed doubles event in the world,” Hamilton says. “We have people from Switzerland, Scotland, they are coming from all over the word for you guys.”

