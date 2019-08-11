All northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 blocked after Dane Co. crash

Two cars were reportedly involved in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Dane County on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at mile marker 147 at the Highway N overpass at 1:20 p.m., according to Dane County Communications.

All northbound lanes of I-39/90 will be blocked just past County Highway N until at least 2:15 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The closest city to the crash is McFarland.

Deer Grove and Cottage Grove emergency crews have been requested to the scene. There are no reported injuries at his time.