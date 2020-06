Interstate 39 heading north near Lodi is closed Friday morning because of a crash.

According to Wisconsin DOT, there was a semi crash around 3:30 a.m. on I-39 at mile marker 119. Then around 5 a.m., there was a second crash at the same spot as crews were clearing that first scene.

The interstate heading north continues to be closed between Lodi and Arlington. Med flight was originally called to the scene, but was cancelled.