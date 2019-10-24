Interstate closure after semi hits driver that hit a deer

Wisconsin State Patrol is rerouting traffic on I-39/90 at US 51 after a crash Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 4:15 a.m.

State Patrol says a driver was going southbound on the interstate when they hit a deer. A semi-truck then crashed into that vehicle.

Officials say they have all lanes closed on that stretch of the interstate, and are rerouting traffic onto highway 19.

No word on how many people were involved in the crash, but injuries have been reported.

This is a developing news story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

