Interstate construction near Madison begins, ramp closure planned next week

Work has begun on I-39/90 between the Beltline interchange and County AB near Madison.

DOT officials announced Thursday the speed limit is reduced to 60 mph in the northbound direction and nightly lane closures are underway to prepare for the southbound interstate traffic to shift next week.

The eastbound Beltline ramp to I-30/90 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday, March 9 to 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.

The DOT says next week, all traffic will switch to the northbound side so crews can expand and reconstruct the southbound lanes between the Beltline interchange and County AB.

In July, traffic will shift so crews can work on the northbound lanes. This section of the interstate project is scheduled to be completed in November 2020.

The DOT also anticipates a three month closure of Sigglekow Road under I-39/90 to begin in July and reopen in early October. Drivers are recommended to find alternative routes during that time.