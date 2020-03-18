IL-75 / I-39/90 ramp in Beloit closed overnight for construction

The interstate in Beloit will shut down overnight for construction Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a release that the interchange ramp from IL-75/Manchester Road (Exit 1) to northbound I-39/90 in Beloit will close starting 8 p.m. and reopen 5 a.m. Thursday, March 19.

Construction continues next Wednesday, March 25 when the auxiliary lane between IL-75 and Rest Area 22 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 26.

"Drivers are reminded to be alert for crews and equipment in the area and allow extra time to safely reach their destination. The work operations, ramp and lane closures are weather dependent and subject to change," according to WisDOT.

