Man charged with 5th OWI after vehicle, foot pursuit

A Fitchburg man was charged with his fifth OWI after a vehicle and foot pursuit on Friday night.

The Dane County Communications Center reported a complaint of domestic battery at the Bel Aire Motel at 10291 Highway 14, in the Town of Mazomanie on 8:31 p.m., according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The caller, an uninvolved guest at the motel, indicated the suspect, Wayne J. Jaskulke, 55, of Fitchburg, fled the scene in his SUV and headed east on Highway 14, towards the Villages of Black Earth and Cross Plains

A Cross Plains Police Department officer found and attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle a few minutes later, and a dramatic chase ensued, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Jaskulke initially drove his SUV through the parking lot, over the lawn, and launched over the retaining wall of the Monona Bank, slamming down on Highway 14, leaving a trail of mud and vehicle fluid on a portion of the roadway.

A Dane County Deputy initiated a 1.5 mile long pursuit shortly thereafter. The suspect continued eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 14, reaching a maximum speed of 90 mph, before Jaskulke slowed and jumped out of his still moving vehicle, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

He then fled on foot towards a residence at 8306 Highway 14 in the Town of Cross Plains, where he was apprehended by the deputy behind an outbuilding.

The victim of the domestic battery had several injuries, and received treatment from medics at the scene.

Jaskulke faces the following charges: domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, eluding, resisting and his fifth offense operating while intoxicated.