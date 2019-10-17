Intoxicated man enters Madison police station, thinking he had arrived for dental appt.

A man was cited for drunk driving after mistakenly entering a Madison police station, thinking he had arrived for a dental appointment last Tuesday.

Police say he asked a detective for assistance in removing stitches he received after falling some time ago. He also showed the detective a picture on his phone that confirmed he had an appointment at a local dental office that day.

But soon after the detective noticed that the man smelled like alcohol. The man admitted he had driven to the station, and surveillance images confirmed it.

In the end, police cited the man for drunk driving. A relative drove him home, leaving his car at the station.

He missed his dental appointment.

According to a lively police report Wednesday:

”MPD officers do carry medical kits, and the first responders often provide aid to injured people; however, our district stations – while they do have waiting areas for you to relax - are not medical facilities. It should also be pointed out that Det. Deon Johnson is not Dr. Deon Johnson, although the prefix before his name does obviously start with a ‘D.”