Intoxicated man smashes SUV into electrical pole, car bursts into flames

A Madison man is behind bars after he smashed his SUV into an electrical pole, engulfing the car in flames on the city’s far-east side last Saturday.

Police say Frank B. Davis, 49 of Madison, was seen walking away from the fiery car wreck at Milwaukee and Harding streets just after 2 a.m.

Witnesses provided good descriptions of Davis, and officers eventually found him in walking around in the area.

Firefighters put out the blaze and a Madison Gas & Electric crew dealt with the toppled pole.

Davis was arrested for operating while intoxicated – second offense, hit-and-run, unreasonable speed, operating while revoked and resisting/obstructing.