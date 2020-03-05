Intruder shot multiple times in Juneau Co. expected to be medically cleared, sheriff says

A 21-year-old intruder who was shot multiple times by a homeowner is expected to be medically cleared and eventually taken to jail, says officials.

Sheriff Brent Oleson says Todd Parker tried to break into a business located in Mather, near Kingston Township, on Wednesday.

He says after the Wisconsin Rapids man was unable to get inside, he went to a home and entered it.

That’s when the homeowner confronted him and Oleson says Parker left the home and the owner locked the door.

While on the line with the sheriff’s office, Parker allegedly tried to get in the home again, yelled threats, and broke the window on the front door.

Oleson says that’s when the homeowner shot at him several times with a handgun.

Parker was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter and expected to be cleared in the near future. He will then be taken to the Juneau County Jail for the incident.