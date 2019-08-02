InvestigateTV: How high-profile hate crimes are not counted in FBI databases

An NBC15 special program this Sunday evening with the debut of “Measure of Hate,” a new InvestigateTV documentary.

The special airs at 10:35 p.m., uncovering how high-profile hate crimes are not counted in the FBI federal database, and how laws related to tracking and punishing hate crimes are not working.

The special features narration on the open and close by Wendell Pierce, an actor known for his roles in “Selma”, “The Wire” and numerous other films and television shows.

