Investigation leads to arrest of man on bail for attempted homicide charge

A Beloit man on bail for an attempted homicide charge was arrested for recklessly endangering safety on Friday in the city of Beloit.

A Beloit Police Department officer on the 500 block of Shirland Avenue spotted an individual suspected of recently firing a gun on Monday morning, according to the police department.

The reported shots fired took place on the 1800 block of Madison Road at 5:59 a.m. on Friday, according to the police department.

The investigation led the police department to identify Anthony T. Gibson, 35, of Beloit, as the suspect. Gibson was on the 500 block of Shirland Avenue just before 12:30 am.

Gibson was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering safety. He is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

Upon extradition to Rock County, he will also be arrested for bail jumping as he was on bail on an attempted homicide charge from a shooting that occurred in Janesville in 2017, according to the Beloit Police Department.

The Beloit Police Department worked with the South Beloit Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.