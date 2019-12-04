Investigation opened after Madison student possibly shot by pellet gun

An investigation has been opened after a Madison student was possibly shot by a pellet gun fired by another student.

According to an email from Principal Tequila Kurth from Jefferson Middle School, on Tuesday afternoon a student was getting off a Badger Bus on the blue route, when they were struck by what may have been a pellet gun. Kurth said the school was contacted by the student's family after after the incident. According to the student, another student had the what was described as a pellet gun on the bus.

"At this time we do not have any reason to believe the student intended to harm anyone with it. Nevertheless, we take this issue very seriously and we are following up with the student and the student’s family," Kurth said. "Police were also contacted and we will cooperate with police to investigate and take necessary follow-up actions."

The staff at Jefferson Middle School will also be talking with students about the seriousness of having any type of weapon, including toy or pellet guns at school.

In the email, Kurth relayed to parents that it's important for students to say something if they see a situation that concerns them, saying "our school staff is always available to talk if you or your child have concerns about anything happening at school."

The school says it is following up with all the students involved.