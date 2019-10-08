Investigators bring bags, shovels to backyard of Milwaukee home: ‘It’s concerning’

Investigators are digging up a backyard on Milwaukee’s north side. There is a large police presence at the home near N. 24th Place and W. Glendale Avenue. But why they are digging remains a mystery.

Milwaukee police say they executed a search warrant at a home in the area starting shortly after 9 a.m. They are joined by officers from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Investigators have been seen filing in and out of a backyard with bags, shovels and other tools — including a pickax and metal detector.

Neighbors tell FOX6 News they had complained to the city about this home just last week -- because of piles of trash in the backyard causing a stench and rodent problems.

"It's concerning because you don't know what to think," said Charlene Jackson, a neighbor.

Several neighbors also say there were dogs at the residence.

"We was always scared to come in the backyard. So we never came back here. Because the pits, they'd get loose -- they'd jump the fence. So we wouldn't come out," said Qualaundra Carr, who lives next door.

Sources tell FOX6 News two people were taken into custody earlier Tuesday.