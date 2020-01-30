Investigators looking to identify this jogger, announce reward in Day killing

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office released new images of a jogger they hope has information about a recent homicide and are asking anyone who can identify him to reach out to law enforcement.

Investigators did make it clear that the individual is not a suspect and detectives are only looking to speak to him about the killing of Nicholas Day earlier this month. They said the jogger was seen running past the Mt. Horeb Municipal Building, 138 E. Main Street, between noon and 12:15 on January 15

Day was found dead along County Highway JG in Blue Mounds on that day. His death was originally thought to be a hit-and-run, but the medical examiner ruled his death the ‘result of homicidal violence.’

Detectives are currently reviewing “a large amount of video” that was obtained dated to January 15, the day that Day’s body was found and say the newly released images were pulled from those recordings.

Detectives identify some vehicle descriptions in investigations

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office announced a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the killer’s arrest.

Investigators continue to urge people who live, work, or travel in the vicinity of County Highway JG, Bergum Road, Stewart County Park, and Bohn Road to try to remember anything they might have witnessed from that day.

Anyone who can identify the jogger, remembers anything from that day, or has any other information about Day’s killing is asked to contact authorities at (608) 284-6900 or the non-emergency dispatch number of (608) 255-2345. Madison Area Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest. All callers can remain anonymous, they added.

They also thanked everyone who has reached out with information so far.