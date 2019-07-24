Investigators searching for Wisconsin brothers missing in Missouri

Investigators are searching for two brothers from northeast Wisconsin who have been reported missing in Missouri.

35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel have been missing since Sunday, July 21. The brothers were on a business trip to Missouri, the two own Diemel's Livestock in Wisconsin and flew from Milwaukee to Kansas City on Saturday. They were set to fly home on Sunday, but never made their flight.

According to Nick's wife, Lisa, she last spoke with Nick at 8:55 a.m. Sunday. She says the men were about to travel to a client's farm to discuss business.

Neither Nick nor Justin have answered texts or phone calls since that 8:55 a.m. conversation.

“Nick is a father of four kids. He's my high school sweetheart. Him not contacting us... we didn't go for long when he was on trips to check on me or talk to our children,” said Lisa Diemel.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office in Missouri activated an investigative case squad Monday afternoon.

So far, investigators have found their rental vehicle at a park-and-ride in Holt, Missouri. Nick and Justin were not in the black Ford F250 four-door truck.

Detectives have obtained search warrants for phone records and are using GPS to try to pinpoint a location.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has posted missing persons posters for Nick and Justin. They ask anyone with information to call the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 816-632-8477 or Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.