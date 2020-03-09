Investors beware of con artists looking for profit related to coronavirus

Wisconsin investors should be wary of con artists with uncertainty in the stock market amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) on Monday said these con artists are trying to capitalize on fear.

“Never make an investment decision without understanding exactly what you are investing in, who you are doing business with, where your money is going, how it will be used, and how you can get it back,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “Always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered with your state or provincial securities regulator.”

She asked Wisconsinites to be on the lookout for scammers trying to use the market downturn into so-called “safer” or “guaranteed” investments.

To help investors identify signs of possible investment fraud, DFI says there are three questions to ask before making a new investment.





Is the investment being offered with a guaranteed high return with little or no risk?



Is there a sense of urgency or limited availability surrounding the investment?



Is the person offering the investment, and the investment itself, properly licensed or registered?

Blumenfeld says anyone with questions about the investment professional they are working with or the product being offered can contact DFI at 608-266-2139.

