Robbery investigation ongoing in Village of Spring Green

The Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office says the law enforcement that spurred a warning to residents that they should avoid the area near Jamie Street in Dodgeville on Friday evening has ended.

There was not a robbery in the Village of Spring Green Friday, according to the Spring Green Police Department. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a complaint of a drug dealer being robbed of his drugs outside of the village limits.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff's Office posted on official Twitter that a law enforcement presence was taking place on Jamie Street and that residents there are urged to remain in their homes until further notice.

Approximately an hour later, the Sheriff's Office said the action "has been completed" and that residents can go back to their normal activities.