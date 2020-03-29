Iowa Co. community gives 10-year-old a birthday to remember

A 10-year-old had a community-sized birthday party with a twist in Waldwick on Saturday.

Liam Chappell turned 10 on Saturday (Credit: Brittany Chappell)

First responders and members of the community learned from Brittany Chappell, Liam’s mother, how much he likes things on wheels, and didn’t want his birthday forgotten.

A procession went by the family’s home Saturday afternoon, giving Liam and his family a birthday to remember, and leaving a smile on their faces.

Brittany said 76 vehicles showed up for Liam and thanks everyone who showed up

NBC15 first met Liam in 2012

He has overcome a lot in the past decade. He was diagnosed with hypotonia, global developmental delay, asthma, OCD, ADHD, anxiety, sensory process disorder, and is non-verbal.

