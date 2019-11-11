Iowa County authorities search for suspect who called in fake 3-car crash

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Iowa County are searching for a suspect who reported a fake three-car crash Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office says two businesses in Dodgeville reported receiving calls about a three-car crash with injuries and people trapped.
But when authorities investigated, they found no evidence of such a crash.
The Sheriff’s Office asks the public to report any calls from the phone number 608-935-3314.
“We would be happy to talk to the person making these fake calls,” according to their Facebook post.
The Office also sent a message to the fake caller “if your reading this”:
”You just wasted the time of our Communication Center, Law Enforcement, and over 20 Fire/EMS Volunteers that leave their paid jobs to respond as a first responder to put their lives, along with innocent bystanders, at risk when they are attempting to respond to a ‘fake’ scene. We had multiple people out looking for this ‘fake crash’ when we had other incidents happening around Iowa County. Hopefully, you understand now the seriousness of fake calls.
To the business that called, you obviously did the right thing. There is no way of knowing what is taking place when you are on the phone with someone.”