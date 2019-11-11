Iowa County authorities search for suspect who called in fake 3-car crash

Authorities in Iowa County are searching for a suspect who reported a fake three-car crash Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says two businesses in Dodgeville reported receiving calls about a three-car crash with injuries and people trapped.

But when authorities investigated, they found no evidence of such a crash.

The Sheriff’s Office asks the public to report any calls from the phone number 608-935-3314.

“We would be happy to talk to the person making these fake calls,” according to their Facebook post.

The Office also sent a message to the fake caller “if your reading this”: