Iowa County confirms first case of COVID-19

The Iowa County Health Department confirmed the county’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus Monday night.

According to the press release, the 26-year-old woman recently traveled to Dane County. She is not hospitalized.

Debbie Siegenthaler, the Director/Health Officer for the Iowa County Health Department said she is home and under self-quarantine since returning. She has had no known contact with a COVID-19 case.

“We are in frequent contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,”said Siegenthaler.

She says it is very likely there are other people in the community with the virus who have not been diagnosed or tested.

All people who may have had contact with the woman who has confirmed COVID-19 will be contacted directly by the Iowa County Health Department.

Lisa Schnedler, President and CEO of Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville released the following statement:



“We believed this day would come, which is why we have been working tirelessly in recent weeks to make dramatic changes to services and clinic procedures. All of these precautions are being taken to protect members of our community from potential exposure, and to protect and prepare our staff to manage COVID-19 cases. I have a great deal of confidence in our ability as an organization to respond, and in our staff’s ability to provide extraordinary care as we battle this pandemic.”