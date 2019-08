A multi-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Iowa County.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says around 6:30 Monday morning, three vehicles were involved in a crash at County Highway YZ and County Highway Z near Dodgeville.

We do not know the extent of the injuries. The intersection reopened around 9 a.m.

Fog was prevalent in the area during the time of the crash. Authorities are still working to see if that played a role in the crash.