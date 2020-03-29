Iowa County provides COVID-19 update

The Iowa County Health Department wants to ensure people that the number of COVID-19 cases will be updated daily.

As of March 29, health officials report three confirmed cases of the coronavirus. They say this is not reflective of the community spread occurring. There are likely more cases than can be confirmed with a lab test due to the current testing criteria/capacity.

Health officials also say that every Iowa County resident should assume there are undiagnosed cases of COVID-19.

