Iowa County teen arrested for OWI

A 17-year-old driver was arrested for their first OWI on Monday morning near Livingston.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled the teen over at 9:21 a.m. She was arrested for an OWI and a felony manufacture or deliver prescription drug charge.

A 19-year-old female passenger was also arrested on a felony manufacture or deliver prescription drug charge.

The 17-year-old and 19-year-old were later released from jail after receiving a signature bond.