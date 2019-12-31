Iowa Sheriff urging drivers to avoid County Road C during crash investigation

The Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid County Road C after a Tuesday morning crash near Spring Green injured multiple people.

In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff's Office said westbound lanes are closed and asked people headed that way to find an alternate route.

Authorities have not said how many people were injured nor did they say how badly they were hurt.

There is no word at this time of when the road will reopen.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

