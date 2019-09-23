Iowa State fan’s beer money plea earns children’s hospital a cool $1 million so far

A college football fan who asked for beer money on national TV has raised more than $1 million.

On an ESPN College Game Day broadcast, Carson King held up a sign saying “Busch Light supply needs replenished” and included his Venmo username.

Within 30 minutes, he had raised $400. But when word got out King was going to donate the money to an Iowa Children’s Hospital, donations went through the roof.

Busch Beer and Venmo matched some of the money.

Busch also said it is sending King a year’s supply of beer and even put his name and face on the cans.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said they were overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.

The campaign continues through September. If you would like to help... Use carson’s venmo handle, Carson-King-25.

Copyright 2019 WHO-DT via CNN. All rights reserved.