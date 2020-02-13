Iowa bill would let choir count as a P.E. credit

A new bill could recognize show choir as P.E. credit in Iowa.

The bill would fill the requirement for middle and high schoolers if their weekly participation equals the amount of time they would have spent in a physical education class.

On Tuesday, a Senate subcommittee advanced the bill to the full committee.

If passed into law, parents would write a request to the school. The school district would then review it and decide if the student's involvement meets physical education requirements.

