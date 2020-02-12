Iowa lawmakers consider raising speed limits on interstates and highways

Some Iowa state lawmakers are looking into upping the speed limits on highways and interstates.

The bill would raise the limit for the areas by 5 miles per hour. That would bump speeds on interstates from 70 to 75 miles per hour.

The Des Moines Register target="_blank">reports it would cost $2.3 million to replace speed limit signs.

The House Transportation Subcommittee examined the bill yesterday, recommending to postpone it.

