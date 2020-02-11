Iowa lawmakers to introduce End-of-Life Options Act

Lawmakers in Iowa are set to introduce the End-of-Life Options Act on Tuesday.

Some lawmakers say a person facing a painful, terminal disease should have the right to ask for a doctor's help to end their own life.

The bill would allow terminally ill Iowans, who have six months or less to live, to be able to request medication to die peacefully in their sleep.

Representative Mary Mascher (D-Iowa City) and Senator Joe Bolkcom (D-Iowa City) are expected to introduce the bill which is modeled after Oregon's Death with Dignity Act.

Nine states, as well as Washinton D.C. have similar legislation.