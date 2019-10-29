Iowa man charged after stabbing at Chippewa Falls hotel parking lot

An Iowa man has been charged after a stabbing happened at a Chippewa Falls hotel parking lot.

Court documents show 31-year-old Anthony Avila has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and carrying a concealed knife.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officials that his coworker, Anthony Avila, had stabbed him with a utility type knife and ran away. Officials later located Avila with a red Milwaukee brand box cutter knife in his pocket. There appeared to be red blood on the blade.

Officials were dispatched to the County Inn and Suites Motel in Chippewa Falls on Oct, 24 around 2:46 a.m.

Avila is not to possess any knives outside of his residence, according to court documents. He is currently being held on a $25,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 21.

