Iowa teen battling cancer for the 7th time passes away

An Iowa girl has died following multiple battles with cancer.

According to KCCI, Kenzy Larson, 17, died Wednesday night.

"At 7:51PM - Kenzy took her last breath to be with God surrounded by her family. I watched her take her first breath and held her as she took her last. We love you so much and miss you so much baby girl," Kenzy's mother wrote in a Facebook post.

Since turning 9-years-old, she had been diagnosed with cancer seven times.

She appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show in May.

KCCI reports Kenzy stopped treatment earlier in August to stop treatments and spend time with family and friends.

She was named "hero of the day" at the Iowa State Fair.