Iowa to lift almost all stay-at-home restrictions on Friday

Governor Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that all restrictions will be lifted statewide on May 15, with the exception of bars and casinos. That includes all businesses, from salons to fitness centers, with some specific guidance in place.

Those restrictions could include masks and capacity caps. There will be additional guidance available today from the IDPH.

"If we learned one thing, there is no universal approach," Governor Reynolds said Wednesday as she began her briefing. "For Iowans, it's in our DNA to plan and manage through emergencies."

Reynolds added that it has been critically important to keep Iowa's economy moving throughout the pandemic. She said over 10-percent of the nation's food supply is produced in Iowa. So food processing was imperative. Now, it's time to phase-in other businesses.

The governor also talked about Iowa's three-phase approach: stabilize, recover, grow. She said we are now moving into the recovery phase as the state has significantly increased its testing capacity.

"We can and must reopen our economy," she said.

Meantime, public health officials announced 377 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 13,289.

There were also 17 additional deaths. The total number of virus-related fatalities in Iowa now stands at 306, up from 289 on Tuesday. Of the more 13,000 Iowans with the virus, 5,954 have recovered. So far, 85,719 people in the state have been tested.