Wisconsin's shot at Big Ten Championship game grows after No. 8 Minnesota loss

No. 8 Minnesota likely witnessed their College Football Playoff bubble burst with a 23-19 loss at No. 20 Iowa.

Combined with a Wisconsin win today over Nebraska, the Badgers are just one-game back of the Gophers in the Big Ten West standings.

If both teams win next week as Wisconsin hosts Purdue, and Minnesota heads to Northwestern, the Big Ten West title game comes down to November 30th when Wisconsin heads to Minneapolis. That win can determine who goes to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.

It's not all about the Badgers and Gophers though, if Illinois wins their remaining two games including one over Iowa, Minnesota loses their last two games and Wisconsin drops their final home game of the season to Purdue, then the Fighting Illini would claim the Big Ten West title.

The Badgers (8-2) host Purdue (4-6) Saturday, November 14th on senior day with kickoff time still to be determined.