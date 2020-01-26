Lafayette Co.: Iowa woman arrested for 3rd OWI, Indiana warrant

An Iowa woman was arrested for her third OWI charge and a valid extraditable warrant out of the state of Indiana after a traffic stop in Lafayette County on Saturday morning.

A Lafayette County Sheriff's deputy arrived at Highway 151 in the Town of Willow Springs to help the Wisconsin State Patrol with a traffic stop at 8:17 a.m., according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Julie L. Stillmunkes, 42 of Dubuque, Iowa, was arrested for operating while intoxicated for the third time. She was also arrested for a valid extraditable warrant out of Indiana.

Stillmunkes was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.