Iowa woman injured in Grant Co. crash

A 32-year-old Davenport, Iowa, woman was injured Friday when a driver tried turning left from the far right lane of a Grant Co. highway, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to investigators, Alec Kessel was heading north on Hwy. 151 when he moved to the rightmost lane thinking he needed to turn east onto Southwest Road. Before turning, though, the 20-year-old Platteville man realized he needed to go the other way instead.

Kessel told investigators he checked, and didn't see anyone coming, so he went ahead and turned left from there. Investigators say Kessel's 2001 Saturn turned right in front of a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox that was heading north as well.

The SUV's driver, Jennifer McDonough, was injured in the collision and was taken to Southwest Health Center with minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said, adding that Kessel was not hurt in the crash.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage in the wreck. Kessel was cited for Improper Left turn and Operating a Vehicle while Suspended, authorities noted.